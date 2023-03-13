5 Sierra Leoneans killed and two injured in fire outbreak in Lebanon 

The Sierra Leone Consulate in Lebanon, in a press release issued on Sunday, March 12, 2023, reported the death of 5 Sierra Leonean citizens in a fire accident that occurred on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at a 9-storey building in Metn.

Two others who were critically injured in the incident are currently in hospital, responding to medical treatment. According to a report by L’Orient Today, the fire erupted in a residential building in Sid el-Bouchrieh, in the Metn on the outskirts of Beirut.

The Sierra Leonean Consulate, in the press release, says that they are working closely with the authorities in Lebanon and the Government of Sierra Leone, to obtain a thorough report once an investigation is completed. Also, they have sent a representative to monitor the condition of the two injured in the hospital.

In that light, the Lebanese Union in Sierra Leone has expressed sincere sympathy to those affected by the unfortunate incident. They further say that the president of the union, Abass Khazem, is in communication with the Sierra Leone Consulate in Lebanon for the official result of the investigation to build on what is required.

However, the L’Orient Today, also reported that the owner of the building, Dr. Paul Rabil, said his tenants were all Nigerians and they moved in 6 months ago.

So far, the cause of the fire incident still remains unknown, several accounts of what transpired indicate that it took place after a dispute between tenants.

The mayor of Jdeideh municipality, Antoine Gebara, claimed that “an argument broke out between the tenants of an apartment, probably drunk, and degenerated into violence,” which led to the fire.