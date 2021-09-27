Brenthurst Foundation appoints former president Ernest Bai Koroma as Board Advisory member





The former president of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, has today, September 27, 2021, been appointed as Board Advisory Member by the Brenthurst Foundation.



Brenthurst Foundation is a think-tank organisation based in Johannesburg, South Africa, established by the Oppenheimer family to support the Brenthurst Initiative in seeking ways to fund African development and conferences on African competitiveness.



The organisation intends to make a worthwhile contribution to the economic growth in Africa by creating an environment conducive to positive economic change to strengthen the importance of Africa in the global market.



Brenthurst Foundation is active in a range of roles across various countries in the continent.



Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma holds a BSC Degree in Business Management from the Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. He served as president of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018.



Since he left office, former President Koroma has been supporting the democratic process across Africa. Recently, he led the African Union electoral observation mission both in Somaliland and Zambia.