King Boss LA found guilty on all count charges

Justice Adrian Fisher, on Monday, March 13, 2023, found Alhaji Amadu Bah, popularly known as “King Boss LA” guilty on all four counts of charges brought against him. The rapper was arraigned in court on charges of robbery, assault, and other related offences.

King Boss LA, was arrested in June 2022, after he was allegedly accused of robbing Francess Wilson, a fuel pump attendant, the sum of NLE 2,090, at the Leonco Gas Station, on Main Motor Road, Congo Cross in Freetown. He was also accused of violently attacking the victim.

The case was prosecuted by State Counsel, Y.I. Sesay forcefully opposed bail on the rapper on the grounds that the offences he committed were very serious and that he will not only interfere with the witnesses of the state but that he will jump bail.

The rapper who is represented by a bunch of lawyers has faced a lot of challenges since his arrest, from cutting his dread off by police officers at the Benghazi detention centre, to being injected with unknown substances, ill health and a whole lot more.

His elder brother, Ishmail Bah was also arrested and sentenced for the same matter, and a few friends who were jailed have been recently released from prison.

The case is still on trial and it was adjourned to Friday, March 17, 2023, for the final verdict.