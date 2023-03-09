Human Right Lawyer, Abdul Fartoma describes Lahai Lawrence Leema’s statement on citizens as “reckless and irresponsible”

Human rights lawyer and activist, Abdul Fartoma have condemned the statements made by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and National Publicity Secretary of the ruling SLPP, Lahai Lawrence Leema over the citizens of Sierra Leone on AYV TV.

Last week Leema and the national publicity secretary of the main opposition APC party, Sidi Yayah Tunis, were live on TV with Amadu Lamaran Bah when he (Tunis) made claims that there are bad apples within the security forces who had been politically manipulated.

The statement of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs/Publicity Secretary of the SLPP – is 'reckless and irresponsible', Abdul Fartoma – CSO. " It worries our security status in this country".

He further said that these bad influences in the forces have been reportedly involved in abusing the human rights of citizens and sending videos of death threats on social media.

In response to these claims on the country’s security sector, Leema made some controversial statements against his fellow countrymen while reminding them to be law-abiding. Sending a strong warning to all Sierra Leonean citizens, Leema said that anyone who attempts to disrupt the peace and security of the country will be crushed by the state forces.

“Anyone who attempts to disrupt the peace and Security of the nation will be pursued professionally, and crushed if deemed necessary by the state security forces,” said Leema.

Leema reaffirmed that he has no regrets for these statements, as he also accused members and supporters of the main opposition APC party as lawless citizens and a threat to the peace of the nation.

Over the week, Leema has been severely criticized by fellow Sierra Leoneans including Human Rights Activist, Abdul Fartoma who mentioned in a live TV broadcast that Leema’s statement against fellow citizens was reckless and irresponsible. Fartoma mentioned that as a security stakeholder, there were more appropriate words to be used when cautioning the state.

“The statement of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs/Publicity Secretary of the SLPP is reckless and irresponsible. It worries about our security status in this country,” said Fartoma.

Fartoma added that if it has been a more progressive democracy, Leema should have been relieved from office by now, considering the fact that he is being paid with taxpayer’s money and yet making lawless utterances as a government official threatens the security status of Sierra Leone.