Female Premier League trophy tours around all teams ahead of its close

The Chairperson of the Sierra Leone Female Premier League Board, Asmaa James has received the championship trophy, as it goes round. The trophy is said to be on tour to all twelve teams participating in Sierra Leone’s first-ever Female Premier League, which is ending soon.

With 18 matches played and six more to bring it to a close, Kahunla Queens from Kenema, Eastern Sierra Leone, uncomfortably sit at the top of the league table with the same number of points as second-place, Mogbemo Queens, with only goal differences separating the sides.

104 games have been played and 305 goals have been scored among the teams. The League leaders who are the competition’s top scorers with a +39 Goal Difference, also enjoy the privilege of having the competition’s top two goal scorers, Kumba Z Brima with 23 and Matilda Kabba with 19.

Chairperson James expressed appreciation from the teams and communities who provided fields for their matches and Didi Abu who provided trophies for the league.

James was appointed to office in 2022 with other women, and was able to stage the competition in less than a year despite the challenges that existed. The league is hoped to be an annual event with more teams across the country participating as a stepping stone to global stages for female Sierra Leonean athletes.