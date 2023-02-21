APC elects Dr. Samura Kamara as presidential candidate for the 2023 elections

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, on Monday, February 20, 2023, elected Dr Samura Kamara, as the party’s Presidential candidate for the June 2023 elections, following a national delegate conference in Makeni.

Dr. Kamara was elected ahead of seventeen other candidates in a poll after hundreds of delegate members from all around Sierra Leone voted massively for the former foreign minister, who claimed 1383 votes (84.94 per cent) out of 1627 valid votes cast. Next in the race was Dr. Richard Conteh with 88 votes (5.41%) followed by Dr. Karifala Marah in 3rd place with 58 votes (3.56%). A total of 31 void votes were recorded.

APC will face the general national election with newly elected party chairman Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray and Secretary General Lansana Dumbuya Esq. The APC is with high hopes that Dr. Kamara and his running mate will bring the party to power in a tight contest against ruling President Julius Maada Bio and Vice Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh in 123 days from now.

The former central bank governor who also led the finance and foreign affairs ministries has appealed for party unity and stated that no one is an enemy as the main focus is to bring the APC party back into the state house.

“Nobody is an enemy, I appeal that we all work together with unity and ensure we make it into the state house come June 24th this year,” said Dr. Kamara.

In 2018, Dr. Kamara lost the race for Presidency against incumbent President Julius Maada Bio. The General elections were held on March 7, 2018, to elect the President, members of parliament and local councils representatives.

However, none of the 16 contested presidential candidates then were able to receive the 55 per cent of the vote required to win in the first round, hence a second round of voting was held on March 31, of that same year between the top two candidates, incumbent leader Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party was subsequently elected after securing with 51.8 per cent of the valid votes cast, and runners up Dr Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress with 48.19 per cent.