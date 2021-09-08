Sierra Leone: Sexual Offences Model Court grants bail to ADP party leader Mohamed Kamarainba after spending more than a year in remand ﻿

Leader and the 2018 Presidential candidate of the opposition Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray has today, September 7, 2021, been released on an SLL 100 million bail by Honourable Justice Samuel Omolode Taylor of the Sexual Offences Model Court of Sierra Leone.



His release came after he had spent more than a year in jail on remand on charges of sexual offences against a female minor. Mansaray, who was recently reported dead in prison, was arrested by the Sierra Leone Police in July 2020 and was jointly charged with sexual penetration offences along with Marion Arouni.



The political leader has posted on his Facebook account an appreciation message to all those who supported and prayed for his release. “Thanks to you all for your prayers and support. God is good…💕❣💕❤💕❤💘💕💘💕,” he stated.



Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray is a Sierra Leonean politician, psychologist and father of three kids. The ADP is a left-wing political party that he formed in opposition to Sierra Leone’s two main political parties, the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) and the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).

