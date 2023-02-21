Musa Tombo returned to action for Bo Rangers

Sierra Leonean striker Musa Noah Kamara (Musa Tombo) has returned to action for Sierra Leone Premier League champions and current league leader, Bo Rangers FC in a match against Freetonian SLIFA at the Bo Stadium on Sunday, February 19, 2023., following his return from Libyan club Al Ittihad on a short-term loan deal that will see him at the club until the end of the ongoing Sierra Leone Premier League season.

Kamara, 22, who started from the bench was subbed on in the second half, but all efforts led to a dead end as the record goalscorer was unable to help his side secure all three points. Despite a goalless draw, Bo Rangers still maintain their top spot with thirty-one points, three points ahead of second place Might Blackpool. Kamara will travel with the squad to face FC Johansen in Freetown on February 24, 2023.

In a post-match interview with Mags Tribune sports, Kamara said that he is back in the Rangers squad to help the team retain its championship, he asked the fans to trust the teams as there are more games ahead.

“I am back and I will do all it takes to help the team defend its championship title. I want to encourage the fans to trust the team despite today’s result,” said Kamara.

In a very controversial transfer, Kamara was signed by the Libyan club in September 2022, after having his contract terminated by Bo Rangers over what the club claimed as negligence of good morals and sportsmanship by the forward. However, the forward seems to have restored his love story with the Southern giants as he was pictured beating a drum from the stand in Bo Rangers’ colours in a match against Kamboi Eagles last month.

Before forcing his way out of Bo Rangers, he scored 19 goals in 35 appearances in the 2021/2022 Sierra Leone Premier League season. He also helped Bo Rangers win the Sierra Leone Premier League for the first time since the club was founded in 1954. He has also won several awards ranging from top scorer of the season, league’s best player, best striker, and Sierra Leone Premier League’s Most Valuable Player.