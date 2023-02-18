Sierra Leonean actress Henrietta Mbawah has died at 34

Award-winning Sierra Leonean actress, TV host, and radio personality, Henrietta Mbawah has died at age 34. Her death was reported in the late hours of Friday, February 17, 2023.

No official announcement has yet been made about the cause of her death, but sources closer to her said she visited an oral surgeon on Friday, to receive medical treatment related to a toothache she was experiencing.

It was alleged that hours later after the tooth had been removed, her jaw got swollen and was later announced dead.

Mbawah was best known as the director of the critically acclaimed short film, ‘Jattu’ and for her leading role as a journalist in the short film ‘Ebola Checkpoint’. She was the founder of ‘Salone Lives Matter’ and a small business venture ‘Taste of Salone’.