Mumini Fashion Empire showcases Sierra Leone’s culture at the African fashion week in London.

Mumini Fashion Empire represented Sierra Leone at the African Fashion Week in London in a unique, magnificent, and inspiring style on Sunday 9th October 2022. Mumini represented Sierra Leone at the African Fashion Week

The trending fashion designer showcased his Sierra Leonean traditional “Wan Pot Collection“ in one of the largest global shows that promote African fashion and designs. The catwalk exhibition event is a platform that nurtures, educates, and inspires African designs. Mumini set off the occasion with his theatrical cultural appearance with the country’s flag to represent his design.

Abdel Karim the CEO and founder of Mumini Fashion Empire posted on Social Media to explain the relevance of his collection a day before the event.

“I want to give new meaning to couture, give it relevance in the age of technology. I see couture as the laboratory of the bigger picture of fashion (the ready-to-wear), and my aim is to show that couture is not about yesterday. Wan Pot Collection by Mumini Fashion. Africa Fashion London Let’s do this tonight, “ Abdel Karim Mumini CEO of Mumini Fashion Empire wrote on social media.

@kareem_mumini repping Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 at the African Fashion London show



Super proud of you bro. Perseverance pays off 💪🏾🇸🇱 pic.twitter.com/wy2KprGVXs — Sama Kai (@OfficialSamaKai) October 8, 2022

Other top African fashion designers displayed their brands’ designs at the event.

In August 2021, Abdel Karim announced the opening of its branch at Congo Cross in Freetown.

“Experience what you dreamt of Mumini Fashion Empire. We take great pleasure in announcing the opening of our new branch at 36 Main motor road Congo Cross, to cater to our customers’ increasing demands. We promise to maintain the same quality of service and deliver everything that our patrons need. This new venture has been made possible by your immense support and continued interest in our business. We wish to be at the receiving end of the same even in the future. Giveaway alert for our grand opening in October. Dress Well My Friends, “ Karim wrote on the opening of its branch.

