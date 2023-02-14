February 15, 2023

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

TMA Releases “Luv 2 Luv U”

Frañkvin Bob McEwen 23 hours ago 1 min read

TMA has released his new single “Luv 2 Luv U”, a Valentine’s Day special dedicated to lovers.

A monument of affection draped over trap 808s and piercing synths. TMA enlists Dito Freaky on a simple hook that says only what needs to be said, and verses that paint pictures turning everyday activities with your person into fairytale moments. Adorned with words of affirmation,

“Luv 2 Luv U” is a record for adoring your woman. Music to fall in love to.

Tarik Ali, known as TMA is a songwriter, recording artist, and poet from Sierra Leone

Known for his hard-hitting lyrics and measured approach to music, TMA is influenced by an array of sounds ranging from rap to jazz, dancehall, afrobeats, and all its fusions.

An almost effortless wordsmith, weaving various motifs through delectable melodies, TMA has carved out a niche sound and audience for himself in Sierra Leone and is eager to take on the world.

Stream Luv 2 Luv U now

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

President Buhari signs Executive Order No. 14 to facilitate peaceful transition of power

20 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
2 min read

Kwame Quee terminates contract with Israeli top-flight side, Hapoel Haifa

21 hours ago Daniel Kargbo
2 min read

Sierra Leone: David Sengeh wins “Best Minister of the World” award

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

2 min read

President Buhari signs Executive Order No. 14 to facilitate peaceful transition of power

20 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
2 min read

Kwame Quee terminates contract with Israeli top-flight side, Hapoel Haifa

21 hours ago Daniel Kargbo
1 min read

TMA Releases “Luv 2 Luv U”

23 hours ago Frañkvin Bob McEwen 1
2 min read

Sierra Leone: David Sengeh wins “Best Minister of the World” award

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo