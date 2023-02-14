TMA Releases “Luv 2 Luv U”

TMA has released his new single “Luv 2 Luv U”, a Valentine’s Day special dedicated to lovers.

A monument of affection draped over trap 808s and piercing synths. TMA enlists Dito Freaky on a simple hook that says only what needs to be said, and verses that paint pictures turning everyday activities with your person into fairytale moments. Adorned with words of affirmation,

“Luv 2 Luv U” is a record for adoring your woman. Music to fall in love to.

Tarik Ali, known as TMA is a songwriter, recording artist, and poet from Sierra Leone

Known for his hard-hitting lyrics and measured approach to music, TMA is influenced by an array of sounds ranging from rap to jazz, dancehall, afrobeats, and all its fusions.

An almost effortless wordsmith, weaving various motifs through delectable melodies, TMA has carved out a niche sound and audience for himself in Sierra Leone and is eager to take on the world.

