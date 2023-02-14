Kwame Quee terminates contract with Israeli top-flight side, Hapoel Haifa

Sierra Leonean midfielder, Kwame Quee has confirmed he is leaving Hapoel Haifa seven months after joining the Israeli top-flight side. The midfielder confirmed his departure through his social media handles stating that his contract termination was based on a mutual agreement.

The former FC Johansen player joined Hapoel Haifa from Najran SC for an undisclosed fee in July 2022, playing over twenty matches in all competitions and scoring just a goal for the team.

“It’s come to an agreement with me and Hapoel Haifa to end the contract. I wish you the best of luck for the rest of the season,” Quee posted on Twitter.

Quee was among John Kister’s determined Sierra Leone squad who pulled off a massive comeback, to draw 4-4 draw against Nigeria in an exciting 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Nigeria.

In June 2016, he underwent a three-week trial with Danish side Randers FC, along with three other teammates from Johansen. In May 2017, the 26 years old started his foreign career after he was loaned out to Icelandic club Víkingur Ólafsvík on a two-year deal. He made his debut on 15 May 2017 against Grindavík, and his first goal with Víkingur came in his third game, where he flicked in a header from close range against Breiðablik. He scored his second goal the following month, during a 2-1 win against Stjarnan.

In January 2019 Quee signed for Icelandic top-flight club Breiðablik. After just two appearances with the club, he was loaned out to Víkingur Reykjavík in June, where he made some superb achievements by winning the Icelandic league with Vikingur before joining Saudi club Najran in 2022, where he scored five goals in eleven appearances. The same year he signed for Hapoel Haifa for an understanding fee.