President Bio reappoints VP Juldeh Jalloh as running mate for 2023 elections

President Julius Maada Bio, the incumbent candidate for the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) has reappointed Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as his running mate for the 2023 multi-tier elections.

In a tweet made by President Bio just after the appointment, he described Dr. Juldeh-Jalloh, as his able and dependable ally, whom he is working hand-in-hand to stabilize the NEW DIRECTION on the RIGHT DIRECTION.

I’ve just announced at the closing of the 13th SLPP National Delegates Conference that I‘ll seek my Second Term Mandate with my able & dependable ally Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh! Hand-in-hand, we shall stabilise the NEW DIRECTION on the RIGHT DIRECTION.#BIOJULDEH2023 pic.twitter.com/nb74gy4AGG — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) February 9, 2023

Dr. Juldeh-Jalloh, was first appointed by President Bio as his running mate in 2018, and together they defeated Dr. Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC) in the country’s presidential election that same year.

Prior to his appointment he was working as a Senior Advisor at the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). He started his professional career in the United Nations in March 2000 working as a Program Officer at the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

He also supported the Algerian led mediation process of the Malian crisis. While at the United Nations Office for West Africa (UNOWA) and the Sahel in Senegal, he served as the Sahel Advisor to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel.

In that capacity, he co-lead the elaboration of the United Nations Strategy on the Sahel, and worked closely with the Peace and Security architecture of ECOWAS, the African Union-led Nouakchott process and later the G5 Sahel and several international NGOs active in security and governance issues.

He worked as West African Analyst for the International Crisis Group, covering Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau. From 2004 to 2006, Dr. Jalloh in close collaboration with the Campaign for Good Governance pioneered and managed a European Union Civil Society Capacity building project in Sierra Leone.

In that capacity, he worked with the Campaign for Good Governance in Sierra Leone, to support Civil Society groups and further reinforce democratic practices in Sierra Leone. He led a study on quality education in Sierra Leone with other various stakeholders in Sierra Leone.