Mama Cart reveals her most cherished pillar in business

The CEO of Friends’ Cart Services, Fatima Khadijah Kabba, also known as Mama Cart has revealed her most cherished pillar in business. She said in a Facebook post that her supportive circle is the driving force behind her growth which has been fast-moving since its establishment in 2018.

In a Facebook post, she described a supportive circle as “everything”, appreciating her friends and allies for their unwavering support.

She was recounting the recent success of her business – Friends’ Cart Services – which saw the coming together of at least a thousand people at the Garden State Complex, Azzolini Highway in Makeni on January 28

They were attending a fair which was being held for the first time in the city’s recent history.

About twenty vendors pitched tents at the venue showcasing different merchandise. Some of them were Roland Kay media, Alim-Electronics, Yatta- spot, Princess n Mam-access, Shakur-Ripsi, Nabrilla N Mam-mammilla, Fudia-Never Glad gang, Adama-Ads Delight, Nefer-Dee Konnect, Mariama-Purple Fragrance, Madiba-Bar and Restaurant, Blessing-RnB, MamPender-Africancity, Twins Enterprise, Toz Collections, and The Embassy.













There were different performances by musicians, dancers, and a live band that entertained the crowd for hours. Hosts were Situa and one of Sierra Leone’s finest, Robinho D Comedian.

On seeing the crowd, she felt elated because it was a dream of hers, come true, she told SwitSalone. Amadu Kamara, one of the attendants, described the event as a “success” and looks forward to more of such.

Mama Cart plans on expanding her business as big as it can get. She said she has already received partnership proposals, and she is open to more.

More photos from the event can be found here.