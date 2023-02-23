APC National Secretary General Allegedly Beaten By Presidential Guards

Newly elected National Secretary General of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party Lansana Dumbuya Esq and other APC party associates has claimed to be allegedly beaten by presidential guards close to the presidential residence at Hill Station.

Dumbuya claimed that his car was stopped by Presidential guards who had mounted a checkpoint close to the Presidential Lodge at Hill Station on his way from the three days APC National Delegates Conference held in Makeni. He said he was then ordered to step out of his car and lie on the floor whilst being assaulted and hit with guns.

He stated that despite introducing himself as the Secretary General of the main opposition party, the police officers didn’t hesitate to assault him.

“My eyes were infected with pepper spray, and the presidential guards at Hill Station seriously beat me. They claimed they received orders from President Julius Maada Bio to beat me up.” Lansana Dumbuya.

APC Comrades are beaten at a check point mounted by the President’s lodge. Our newly elected National Secretary General, Comrade Lansana Dumbuya was mercilessly beaten and laid on the floor. He is currently complaining serious pains on his rightside.@EUinSierraLeone pic.twitter.com/oAYNhWfCvW — Hon. Abdul Kargbo (@abdemata) February 22, 2023

Dumbuya’s driver and a member of the APC party Noah Pentain Sesay were also beaten and their eyes were sprayed with pepper spray. Sesay also claimed that the state guards took their money and other valuable belongings.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, the main opposition APC party concluded its three days national delegate conference in the town of Makeni, the northern regional headquarters, after electing Dr. Samura Kamara as the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming national election in June this year. Dr. Kamara, Lansana Dumbuya, and other senior APC officials headed to Freetown on Wednesday evening. They received a warm welcome from thousands of supporters all over the streets of the capital city