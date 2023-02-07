Ghanian forward Christian Atsu reportedly found and rescued

Turkish Media has reported that Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu, has been found and rescued after nearly 26 hours of search. The Black Stars forward was reportedly trapped under the rubble after two 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck Southern Turkey and Northern Syria, killing about 5,000 people and still counting.

The news brings a sigh of relief to his Turkish club, Hatayspor, as well as his teammates, and the Ghanaian football federation who have been worried about the player’s whereabouts after the 12-storey building in which he lives collapsed.

The report furthered that the player sustained injuries and that the sporting director with whom Atsu was trapped is yet to be found.

Earlier reports which suggested that the 31-year-old had been rescued were refuted, but the recent report has had more substance as reported by different Turkish and international media like Reuters also reported it.

Atsu has been featured in two African Nations Cup tournaments and the 2014 World Cup for the Ghanaian national team. He also played in the English Premier League for Chelsea, Newcastle, and other clubs, before moving to Turkey in September 2022 on a free transfer.

The situation in the two countries is very serious. Doctors have been selective in giving support, as the death and injury toll rises. UN agencies have launched an emergency response, and the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres calls for international support.