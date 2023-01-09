Kao Denero and Khaligraph Jones thrilled fans with exciting performances at the “Back To My Root Festival” in Freetown

Sierra Leone’s hip hop king and entertainment ambassador, Kao Denero on Saturday, January 7, 2023, hosted East Africa’s best rapper, Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones at Tokeh Beach in Freetown.

The two African hip-hop giants for the first time shared a stage together in what was referred to as the East meet West event organized by the Office of the Entertainment Ambassador in Sierra Leone. Khaligraph Jones making his way to Sierra Leone is one of the most surprising link-up hip-hop fans in Sierra Leone and across Africa have ever seen, considering the fact that in 2020 Kao Denero, released a couple of diss tracks shot at Khaligraph Jones and other hip-hop artists in the continent.

However, Khaligraph Jones cleared the air whilst on stage with Sierra Leone’s entertainment ambassador, he said that the diss tracks from Kao Denero were good for the hip-hop culture and confirmed that he has unfinished business with him in relation to his diss tracks. However, Jones would later urge Kao to cancel all diss with other African rappers.

“Thank you my brother for giving me the opportunity to meet my fans for the first time, although we have bones to pick, Kao you dissed me!!, but it’s all love, you did it for the culture,” said Khaligraph Jones.

After long performances from several local artists and comedians, Jones thrilled the crowd with a couple of freestyle raps before giving way to Kao Denero who as usual made a difference and kept fans off their seats for hours.

The two rap giants later stormed the stage together with a top-notch freestyle rap sequence on a single beat for over fifteen minutes. Reacting to the huge love from fans Khaligraph goes shoeless on stage as he gifted his pair of shoes to fans present as a symbol of respect, unity, and love. On a similar accord, Kao Denero gifted his pair of shoes under the spirit of hip-hop culture and respect to his amazing fans.

However, despite this amazing performance from the two legendary rap stars in the Western rural district, there are still no rumours of any collaboration between the two acts. Mohamed Kamara, a 2nd-year sociology student at Fourah Bay College spoke to SwitSalone.com, the Fourabite stated that his new dream is to see a collabo between the two rap stars that will complement African hip-hop history for good.

“As of now, my dream is to listen to a song done by Kao Denero and Khaligraph Jones, that will complete everything for African hip hop,” said Kamara.