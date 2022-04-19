Sierra Leonean gospel singer Gilleh Scholz honored with U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sierra Leonean gospel singer, Gilleh Kebbie Scholz has been honored with the U.S President Lifetime Achievement Award.

The U.S President Lifetime Achievement Award honors community service providers across different surroundings for their exemplary contributions toward humanity, peace, and the environment. She was honored for her accomplishments in the Gospel and Humanity.





Gilleh just released her second album titled “GIILEH’S YOU ARE”. She has contributed immensely to the development of the lives of different people through her non-profit organization During the 2014 Ebola epidemic, she raised funds to help fight the virus in Sierra Leone and many other crises that have occurred in the country.

The gospel singer has been singing for over 11 years, she is also an actress, and the organizer of the African Gospel Musicians Concert, Nollywood Magazine Launch, and SLAAM Awards.