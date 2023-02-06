“Patient Dog Go Eat Fat Bone” – Idris Elba urged Sierra Leoneans to stay calm

Idris Elba has in his recent tweet affirmed to Sierra Leoneans that his dream of investing in the country had not reached a dead end. The Hollywood superstar said this in response to criticism which stated that he is side-lining his Sierra Leonean roots by prioritizing other nations in his latest development projects across Africa.

Elba has in recent days announced plans to produce his first film in Ghana in December 2023, also setting his eyes on building film studios in Ghana and Tanzania, a project he hopes will attract more filmmakers in the two countries.

The British-Sierra Leonean actor is on a mission to give back to his native lands, noting that his roots are from the two West-African nations, his father from Sierra Leone and his mother from Ghana. In his response, Elba said that development for one is a development for all as he urged his fellow Sierra Leoneans to exercise patience and expect a big package soon.



African Governments move at their pace not mine but progress for ONE is progress for ALL. SL 🇸🇱 peeps don’t worry I haven’t forgotten about you ….. My mother always told me this saying in krio….. Patient dog go eat fat bone 🍖 #UpdateSoon pic.twitter.com/I6pp7LyJVZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) February 5, 2023



According to All Africa, In October 2019, the Sierra Leone government and Sherbro Alliance Partners, a company Elba co-owns with Siaka Stevens signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic public-private partnership investment aimed at developing Sherbro Island as a city and an economic powerhouse. The island is located on the southern coast of Sierra Leone and has tremendous tourism and fishing potential.