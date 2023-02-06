Senegal Wins first CHAN trophy after beating host nation Algeria on Penalties

Senegal defeated Algeria to win the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 in a very tense final in front of 39,120 spectators at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The Teranga Lions crushed Algeria’s hopes of winning the Total Energies African Nations Championship (CHAN) on home soil in a heartbreaking fashion as they won the final by 5-4 on penalties.

Senegal’s local talent triumph comes one year after the full team, including stars like Sadio Mane, beat Egypt on penalties to win the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations. The victory marked Senegal’s first-ever CHAN trophy and also saw them complete a treble for the West African nation in a glorious year as they are also the title holders of the African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations.

ANOTHER CONTINENTAL TITLE FOR 🇸🇳



Senegal are the #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 champions 🏆



The first-ever #TotalEnergiesCHAN title for the Lions of Teranga 🦁 pic.twitter.com/J9ZGLYUpe4 — MARHABA (@CAF_Online) February 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Algeria set a new tournament record by not conceding in six games at the tournament in regular time. The final was the first game to go into extra time.

Despite the disappointment of losing on home soil, fans of the Desert Foxes, who were present at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in the southern suburb of Algiers, cheered their players for making their way to the CHAN final for the first time.

The 2022 African Nations Championship was the 7th edition of the biennial association football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), featuring national teams consisting of players currently playing in their respective local leagues, it was held in Algeria between January 13 to February 4, 2023.