Sierra Leone to host AFCON2023 qualifying home matches in Guinea

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has on Sunday, April 23, 2022, confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the Guinean Football Federation for the use of the Stade General Lansana in Conakry to host all Leone Stars’ home AFCON2023 qualifying matches.



@SLFA_sl and @feguifoot224 have today, in a meeting held at the FGF secretariat, successfully reached an agreement to host Sierra Leone’s home matches in the upcoming @TeamTotalEnrg 2023 AFCON Qualifiers at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry Guinea. pic.twitter.com/Jpde3jOybc — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) April 23, 2022

This is coming after the Confederation of African Football imposed a ban on the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, citing that it does not meet international standards to host international matches.



Sierra Leone’s qualification matches for the upcoming 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will commence in May and they will face Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome, or Mauritius in Group A to secure a spot in the tournament.



The path to the @TeamTotalEnrg AFCON 2023 has been laid. #TeamSalone🇸🇱 We are ready to go again⚽️🙌🏼💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ieZHG4ypuQ — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) April 22, 2022

The qualification campaign for Sierra Leone will start against Nigeria, they will then host Guinea Bissau two weeks later in Conakry. Subsequent matches will be played from September this year to March 2023.



The Government of Sierra Leone with help from the Chinese Aide is currently renovating and upgrading the Siaka Steven Stadium and that will last for two years.

