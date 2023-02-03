Sierra Leone: Children injured at First Lady’s free pad distribution event in Bo

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, school children were injured when a railing collapsed at the Bo Mini stadium, where president Julius Maada Bio and first lady Fatima Bio were distributing free sanitary pads.

Videos posted on social media show crowds rushing out of the stadium with many people who appeared to be injured being carried, but the number of casualties is still unclear.

Later, in the day, President Bio in a tweet sends out a hearty message to the injured kids and their families.

“My heart goes out to all the children affected and the families of the kids that sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident at the Bo Stadium today,” said President Bio in his tweet.

He further assured the public that the medical team present are working hard to administer treatment to the injured children.

“Our medical team are working assiduously to administer medical attention to the injured.”

A press statement from the Ministry of Information and Communication said the incident was a result of extra pressure on one of the metal guardrails in the stadium from the children.