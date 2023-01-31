Bo Rangers continues unbeaten run after a narrow win against East End Lions

Defending champions Bo Rangers FC, have extended their unbeaten runs in the 2022/2023 Sierra Leone Premier League (SLPL) season after they edged past the determined East End Lions side with a 1-0 win on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Trade Center Arena.

Bo Rangers and Mighty-Blackpool are the only two clubs that are yet to be defeated after playing 10 matches in the ongoing league, with the Rangers winning 8 with two draws, while Mighty-Blackpool having scored 17 goals more than any other side this season has won 6 matches with four draws.

With nothing separating the Killers and the Rangers at halftime, both teams put up a great show before the break. Coming into the second half, East End Lions dominated a lengthy portion of the last 45 minutes with great team play and high intensity. Despite a hefty winning match bonus promised by the Lions’ Vice-Chairman, the Killers’ esteemed pressure on the Rangers’ defence didn’t pay off as the visitors’ defensive line was well alert. Multiple substitutions were made late in the game as both teams fought for a win.

However, it was the southern giants who pulled the string at stoppage time after a low cross from Suffian Kalokoh to Abu Kommeh who skillfully turned his opponent inside-out to slot the ball low into the goal past Kamara from within the 18-yard box.

After securing all three points, Bo Rangers currently sit top of the league table with 26 points, four points ahead of second place Mighty Blackpool. The hero of the day Kommeh also moved ahead on the goals-scoring chart, raising his tally to 5 goals this season.