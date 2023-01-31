Sierra Leone moves 5 places up in the 2022 Transparency Int. Corruption Index

Sierra Leone has progressed 5 places up, from 115 in 2021 to 110 out of 180 countries in the 2022 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index.

According to the Global Corruption Barometer survey, Sierra Leone scored 34 per cent out of 100, with 43 per cent of people thinking corruption increased in the previous 12 months, and 52 per cent of public service users paid a bribe in the previous 12 months.

Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index is a flagship research product and has become the leading global indicator of public sector corruption. The index offers an annual snapshot of the relative degree of corruption by ranking countries and territories from all over the globe.

This year’s index shows that the global average remains unchanged for over a decade, with just 43 out of 100. More than two-thirds of countries score below 50, while 26 countries have fallen to their lowest scores yet. Despite concerted efforts and hard-won gains by some, 155 countries have made no significant progress against corruption or have declined since 2012.

Denmark is ranked the least corrupt country in the world, with a score of 90, while Seychelles with 70 per cent, sitting at the 23rd position is the best-performing country in the African continent.

The Sub-Saharan Africa region had the lowest performance in this year’s index, with South Sudan (13), Syria (13) and Somalia (12) remaining at the bottom of the list.