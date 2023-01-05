Mercury International unveils new Ad campaign featuring Drizilik

Multiple-award-winning hip-hop and afrobeat artist, Drizilik has been featured in Mercury International’s recently unveiled Ad campaign.

In 2021, the artist was signed as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Mercury International Affiliate program, an initiative that offers part-time employment to partners who generate new customers and promote the company’s sports betting products.

Billboards of the new campaign have been mounted across different streets across Freetown, while the flier has been promoted on several social media platforms.

Kam JƆin Wi Patna Program!



Ɛnjɔi ɔp to 30% bonya we yu kɔstɔma win.



SIGN UP NOW!!!https://t.co/xj61dMqluQ

+232 8073 2720

25 Walpole Street, Freetown#mercurylotto #sierraleone #bonusking pic.twitter.com/1g4J0FMhgz — Mercury International SL (@betatmercurysl) January 4, 2023

Mercury International launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its games include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.