December 27, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Highlight of Sierra Leone University Festival (UNIFEST 4.0) – Video

Lamin Kargbo 3 hours ago 1 min read

Photo Credit: Francis Turay

The fourth edition of the University Festival (UNIFEST) was held on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Sugarland Beach in Freetown. The annual event is a festival that brings together students from all the universities across Sierra Leone. 

UNIFEST’s main aim is to showcase the country’s university culture and at the same time give platforms to talents within these universities. This year’s event was hosted by multimedia journalist and author, Vickie Remoe. 

The event was filled with fun and entertainment as performers like Drizilik, Kracktwist, Yung Sal, Pyro Aftermath, Familie Fame, The People’s Champion, and many others gave the audience exciting performances that night. 

In case you missed here is an opportunity to watch the full highlight of the event. 

Varsity Sierra Leone is the organizer of the event and it was sponsored by Orange Sierra Leone, Distant relatives, Easyget, Alastack Pharmaceuticals, AYV, Lazmadu investment, Tricia, & Vyb Merch. 

