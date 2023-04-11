Leonus Di Genius: Juggling Music and Schooling with Passion and Excellence

In the world of entertainment, it’s not often that you come across a young talent who excels both in music and academics. But Leonus Di Genius, a Sierra Leonean wonder kid, has defied the odds and made a name for himself as a multi-talented artist and a brilliant pupil. At the age of 12, Leonus has a vast career in the music industry, he has achieved remarkable success and has become an inspiration to many.

Born as Leonus Emmanuel Johnson Jr. on October 23, 2011, in Makeni City, Northern Sierra Leone, Leonus showed a passion for music at a very young age. He started singing at the tender age of two, and by the time he was four, he had his breakthrough with the mega-hit song “Buy 4 Me Sweet” in 2015/2016, which gained widespread popularity across Sierra Leone. Since then, he has been a prominent figure in the music industry, performing at festivals and shows across the country, and even becoming the youngest African artist to perform in a Wizkid show.

Despite his early success in music, Leonus remains committed to his education. He told SwitSalone that he attends school during the week and dedicates his weekends to pursuing his music career. This balancing act requires discipline, dedication, and hard work, but Leonus has shown exceptional commitment to both his studies and his music.

Leonus comes from a family with a background in entertainment, and he draws inspiration from his parents. He has also been recognized for his efforts as a kids’ advocate, representing Sierra Leone on international stages. He has released multiple albums, including his debut and breakthrough albums “Buy 4 Me Sweet,” “I’m Blessed,” “The Eyes of the Children,” “Talk Lek Pikin,” “Pikin Na Pikin,” “On God,” and “Keep the Dream Alive.”

In addition to his musical talents, Leonus has been honoured with several awards locally, including Best Feature Act of the Year in 2017 by SLEDU, Best Signature Tune for Africa Independent Radio in 2016, Youngest Musical Artist of the Year in 2017 by Voice of the North, and Young Star of the Year at NEA 2018, among others. These accolades are blueprints of his exceptional talent and hard work.

Leonus has also set ambitious goals for his future. He admires artists like Marmuday, Kracktwist, Samza, Mr. P, and Justin Bieber, and he aspires to win prestigious awards such as the BET and Grammy Awards. He also dreams of building a music school in Sierra Leone, showing his passion for both music and his country’s development.

Despite his young age, Leonus has already made a significant impact in his community. He has been an ambassador for organizations like UNICEF, Africell, and Spratley Charity Foundation SL/UK, and has been involved in various initiatives to promote children’s rights in Sierra Leone. He has also travelled to countries like Senegal, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, and Italy, where he has performed at international events such as the Prodigy Show Live in Rome.

In addition to his music and advocacy, Leonus has also shown academic excellence. He is a brilliant pupil and currently attends The Hill Valley Academy Science Computing and Sports School Mambo in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Despite the challenges that come with fame and a growing fan base, Leonus remains focused on his education and strives for greatness in both his music and academics.

After nearly ten years in the entertainment industry, Leonus told SwitSalone that his fans should expect “excellence” from him. He plans to increase his presence on social media and work on several projects, which he will keep under wraps for the time being.