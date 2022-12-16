Sierra Leone’s first solar power plant commences commercial operations

The first solar photovoltaic power plant in Sierra Leone developed by Kenyan-based independent power producer, Serengeti Energy Company has started its commercial operations phase as Public Private Partnership.



The Baoma-1 solar photovoltaic park in Yamandu, miles away from the Bo town, Southern Sierra Leone, is a 5 MWp plant that will add 5 percent to the country’s total electricity generation capacity.



However, Baoma-1 is the first phase of a 25 MW solar PV power project in Sierra Leone. Serengeti Energy plans to launch the second phase (20 MWp) of its project in 2023, the entire project will require an investment of $35 million and it is aimed at providing affordable energy to Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) and helping to diversify the electricity mix in the Country.

The country currently provides less than 150 MW of electricity, that is according to the United States International Trade Agency (ITA)

Madam Sophie Johnson, Sierra Leone country Director for Serengeti Energy, said her team is honored to be part of the final stage of the project and stated that their mission is to provide clean and affordable power in countries in which they operate.



The Director of Rural Renewables at the Ministry of Energy, Mustapha Sannoh, responded by thanking the Serengeti Energy team and the EPC contractors ECOsys for the construction thus far and emphasizing that the Government of Sierra Leone is looking forward to having this solar plant up and functioning to support the power challenges in the country.

