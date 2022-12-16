December 17, 2022

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms around the world today. The video streaming site allows artists and creators to upload their content (music videos, skits, tutorials, etc) and people from across the world have access to watch them at their own comfort at any time. 

In this blog post, we are highlighting the top 10 most viewed Sierra Leonean artists on YouTube. 

Below is the list of artists and their number of views.

  1. Kao Denero – 4.4 million views 
  2. Emmerson – 3.3 million views
  3. Rozzay Sokota – 2.1 million views 
  4. Markmuday – 1.7 million views
  5. Drizilik – 1.7 million views
  6. Zainab Sheriff – 1.2 million views
  7. Star Zee – 1.1 million views
  8. King Boss LA – 1 million views
  9. Famous – 1 million views
  10. Arkman – 900 thousand views

