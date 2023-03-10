Peter Komba and Boii release their first singles under Cribs International

“Scatter” and “Credit Alert,” are the latest singles from newly signed Cribs International artists, Peter Komba and Boiimanya.

These songs are the duo’s first singles under the record label, and they have put up great efforts in the studio to produce these classic songs. In “Scatter”, a dancehall song, Peter Komba with more than 2 million Tik Tok followers featured popular Sierra Leonean comedian, Richie Obama.

The prodigy is committed to using his craft to take Sierra Leone music to the global stage.

Boiimanya (Boii), 17, is an afrobeat and afro R&B singer who was formerly signed to the KME record label. After several conversations with the CEO of KME, Abu Bakarr Turay (Kabaka), and with a strong push from the artist, Cribs International put her on a month of audition in their studio.

During that period of production and upon the recommendation from one of Africa’s top producers – Masterkraft, she was offered a 5 years contract under their record label in November 2022.

Cribs International is one of the leading record labels in Sierra Leone. Since 2021, Cribs International has been producing hit songs which have taken Sierra Leone music and artists to the international market. It is expected that Boii would be one of the artists to top the music charts soon.

Click here to listen to both songs now.