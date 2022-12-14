December 14, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Top 10 Most Streamed Sierra Leonean Artists on Audiomack

Lamin Kargbo 3 hours ago 1 min read

Audiomack is a music streaming platform that allows artists to upload limitless songs, the users are then been able to listen to music online or offline and create and share playlists. 

The platform has a  catalog of more than two million songs, its app has been downloaded over 10 million times and it is available in 190 countries. In this blog post, we are highlighting the top 10 most streamed Sierra Leonean artists on the platform. 

Below is the list of artists and their number of streams.

1. Drizilik – 3.9 Million Streams 

2. The Therapist – 3.3 million Streams

3. Star Zee – 1.5 million streams 

4. Kao Denero – 1.3 million streams

5. Emmerson – 1.1 million streams

6. Mello Seven – 584 thousand streams

7. Morris Wonderboy – 412 thousand streams

8. Jooel – 403 thousand streams

9. Markmuday – 282 thousand streams

10. Famous – 225 thousand streams

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ghana’s president urges Africa to stop ‘begging’

5 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

MMTU sets to terminate all lecturer’s contract

7 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
1 min read

Top 10 Most Streamed Sierra Leonean Artists on Boomplay

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo 1

You may have missed

1 min read

Top 10 Most Streamed Sierra Leonean Artists on Audiomack

3 hours ago Lamin Kargbo 1
2 min read

Ghana’s president urges Africa to stop ‘begging’

5 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

MMTU sets to terminate all lecturer’s contract

7 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
1 min read

EU finances the maintenance of feeder roads in four districts

11 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray