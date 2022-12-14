Top 10 Most Streamed Sierra Leonean Artists on Audiomack

Audiomack is a music streaming platform that allows artists to upload limitless songs, the users are then been able to listen to music online or offline and create and share playlists.



The platform has a catalog of more than two million songs, its app has been downloaded over 10 million times and it is available in 190 countries. In this blog post, we are highlighting the top 10 most streamed Sierra Leonean artists on the platform.



Below is the list of artists and their number of streams.



1. Drizilik – 3.9 Million Streams

2. The Therapist – 3.3 million Streams

3. Star Zee – 1.5 million streams

4. Kao Denero – 1.3 million streams

5. Emmerson – 1.1 million streams

6. Mello Seven – 584 thousand streams

7. Morris Wonderboy – 412 thousand streams

8. Jooel – 403 thousand streams

9. Markmuday – 282 thousand streams

10. Famous – 225 thousand streams

