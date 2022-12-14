EU finances the maintenance of feeder roads in four districts

The European Union in Sierra Leone in partnership with the International Labour Organization is financing the maintenance of feeder roads in four districts across the country. These districts include Bo, Port Loko, Kenema, and Bombali. This follows the European Union’s support in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and human capital development.

The project falls under the Jobs and Growth Programs of the European Union which aims at boosting sustainable and inclusive economic development and job creation, especially in the agricultural and educational sectors, and would contribute greatly to the government’s Covid-19 Recovery Strategy.

The European Union and Sierra Leone have built a strong partnership based on shared values. The EU focuses on socio-economic development not only for the prosperity of Sierra Leonean citizens but also as a pathway for national stability and security.









In a tweet, the diplomatic mission said that, in the next three years, four value chains will be promoted, four thousand young entrepreneurs will be supported and two hundred kilometers of feeder roads will be maintained to boost agriculture and market accessibility, as well as keeping people connected to jobs and services.

Other implementing partners in this project include the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority and the District Councils. The EU said this is part of “strengthening youth capacity and creating job opportunities through Intense Labour Approach.