MMTU sets to terminate all lecturer’s contract

The Milton Margai Technical University says it will terminate the contracts of all its lecturers in January 2023. The university’s Chancellor, Dr. Victor Kabbia said they are declaring all their positions vacant, except for the offices of the chancellor, vice chancellor, registrar, and finance officer.

Dr. Kabbia who was speaking at an engagement held on December 8, 2022, with the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, students, and journalists, at the university’s campus, said, the decision is a result of its transitioning from a polytechnic to a full university, after the University Act 2021 was enacted by president Julius Maada Bio and members of parliament.

He said they would also be charging university fees to enable them to pay the benefits of all lecturers who have served the institution, a development he noted might not go down well with all. This, he said, however, is to avoid the delay that comes with having to wait for the government.

He furthered that after the contract termination, all lecturers who are qualified can reapply to continue serving the institution in its new upgrade.

There were several lecturers that the university said were found guilty of different forms of malpractice, which included sex for grades, compromise, and attempting to influence the grades of students in different departments. Dr. Kabbia said these lecturers’ contracts will be terminated ‘instantly’.

The Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie said these lecturers would not be accepted at the university again. He added that the government is presently discussing with the Nigerian High Commission to help provide staff for the university. Prof. Tejan also encouraged lecturers who would not be applying because of the criteria that would be set, to focus on upgrading themselves to match the modern-day skill set requirement.

