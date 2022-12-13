Top 10 Most Streamed Sierra Leonean Artists on Boomplay

Over the past few years, the number of music streaming subscribers has increased at a rapid pace, and today, nearly 524 million people listen to their favorite artists or discover new ones via online streaming platforms.



These platforms now account for the majority of share of total music revenues worldwide, highlighting that the future of the industry will likely unfold on-demand and online. Boomplay, Spotify, Audiomack, and Apple Music are the top streaming platforms presently.



In this blog post, we are highlighting the top Sierra Leonean artists with the most streams on Boomplay, an online music player with over 90M songs across different genres like Pop, Rock, Afrobeats, Afropop, and Reggae.



Below is the list of artists and their numbers of streams



The Therapist – 4.6 million streams Emmerson – 2.4 million streams Drizilik – 1.9 million streams Kao Denero – 1.7 million streams Famous – 855 thousand streams Itribe – 666 thousand streams Markmuday – 526 thousand streams Rozzay Sokota – 358 thousand streams Star Zee – 260 thousand streams Mello Seven – 120 thousand streams