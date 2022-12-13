December 14, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Top 10 Most Streamed Sierra Leonean Artists on Boomplay

Lamin Kargbo 1 day ago 1 min read

Over the past few years, the number of music streaming subscribers has increased at a rapid pace, and today, nearly 524 million people listen to their favorite artists or discover new ones via online streaming platforms. 

These platforms now account for the majority of share of total music revenues worldwide, highlighting that the future of the industry will likely unfold on-demand and online. Boomplay, Spotify, Audiomack, and Apple Music are the top streaming platforms presently. 

In this blog post, we are highlighting the top Sierra Leonean artists with the most streams on Boomplay, an online music player with over 90M songs across different genres like Pop, Rock, Afrobeats, Afropop, and Reggae.

Below is the list of artists and their numbers of streams

  1. The Therapist – 4.6 million streams 
  2. Emmerson – 2.4 million streams
  3. Drizilik – 1.9 million streams 
  4. Kao Denero – 1.7 million streams
  5. Famous – 855 thousand streams
  6. Itribe – 666 thousand streams
  7. Markmuday – 526 thousand streams
  8. Rozzay Sokota – 358 thousand streams
  9. Star Zee – 260 thousand streams
  10. Mello Seven – 120 thousand streams 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Top 10 Most Streamed Sierra Leonean Artists on Audiomack

2 hours ago Lamin Kargbo 1
2 min read

Ghana’s president urges Africa to stop ‘begging’

4 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

MMTU sets to terminate all lecturer’s contract

6 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray

You may have missed

1 min read

Top 10 Most Streamed Sierra Leonean Artists on Audiomack

2 hours ago Lamin Kargbo 1
2 min read

Ghana’s president urges Africa to stop ‘begging’

4 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

MMTU sets to terminate all lecturer’s contract

6 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
1 min read

EU finances the maintenance of feeder roads in four districts

10 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray