Sierra Leonean scientist Professor Ogunlade Robert Davidson is dead at 73

Sierra Leonean engineer and scientist, Professor Ogunlade Robert Davidson has died after a short illness in Freetown earlier this month.



Prof. Davidson, 73, was the former vice chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He served as Sierra Leone’s Minister of Water and Energy for two and half years under former President Ernest Bai Koroma’s regime.



As a renowned scientist recognized locally and internationally, taught at the Energy and Development Research Centre of South Africa’s University of Cape Town from 2000 to 2003. He also served as a professor of mechanical engineering at the Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.



For more details on this story click here.



Source: IPCC

