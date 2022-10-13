Musa Tombo rushed to the hospital after suicide attempt

Sierra Leonean striker, Musa Noah Kamara (Musa Tombo) has reportedly stabbed himself and has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
Videos posted on social media show the 22-year-old striker bleeding while he is being carried by people. Clear reasons as to why he stabbed himself are yet to be known by the public.
But in a previous video released, Kamara asked Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad to come together and helped him apologize to his wife Hawa Kamara as they are having issues.
A few months ago, he abandoned his contract with the Libyan side Al Ittihad Tripoli just to return home.
Stay tuned for more information.
