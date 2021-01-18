Government of Sierra Leone Announces New Cabinet Reshuffle

The government of Sierra Leone has in a press release announced new Ministers and Commissioners. The new cabinet reshuffle affected five ministries and the National Commission for Social Action.

Among those dismissed by the President includes controversial Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment, Dr. Denis Sandy has been replaced by Dr. Turad Senesie.

Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie has been transferred from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education to replace Prof. Aiah Gbakima after the ministry has in recent times been under fire by the Academic Staff Association of the University of Sierra Leone. While, Dr. Austin Demby, has been appointed as the new Minister of Health and Sanitation.

Dr. Robert Tamba Michael Chakanda, Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development has been replaced by Rev. Dr. Jonathan Titus Williams.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation, Sadiq Silla, has also been replaced by Mr. Rex Bhonapa.

Dr. Sao-Kapto Hanna Isata Max-Kyne and Jimmy Batilo Songa has been appointed to head the National Commission for Social Action as National and Deputy National Commissioner respectively.