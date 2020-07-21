C19 Dignity Project makes final COVID-19 medical delivery to 34 Military Hospital

The C19 Dignity Project on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, made its final delivery of medical supplies to the 34 Military Hospital’s second COVID-19 Treatment Center in Wilberforce, Freetown.

The citizen-led project raised SLL 600 million ($60,000) to support the national pandemic response by making direct deliveries to frontline health workers across the county. Thirteen facilities with a total of 600 beds (80% of all treatment and isolation beds) benefited from SLL 428 million ($42,800) worth of medical aid within three months.

“We at the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), say thank you to the C19 Dignity Project for these donations and all those who contributed to this medical facility during this pandemic. As we have received these items we will ensure that they are used for the right purpose,” said Lieutenant Colonel Hassan S. Kamara, Physiotherapist, 34 Military Hospital.























The items donated today are worth SLL 24 million ($2,400) and they include; oximeters, blood pressure machines, stethoscopes, baby food, lactulose solution, amlodipine tablets, amoxiclav injections, and tablets, disposable injections, dispensary bags, linosiprol, and cleaning hygiene and sanitation items like; veronica buckets, hand Sanitizers, sanitary pads, diapers, body wash, toothbrush, and paste.

Vickie Remoe, who founded the project back in May said that there were SLL 54million and $11,900 of funds still in the project’s account. She and the rest of the volunteers at the C19 Dignity Project say they have plans to use those funds to create a legacy project that will improve healthcare in Sierra Leone.

