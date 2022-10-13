2022 BECE result records best performance in Sierra Leone

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE), on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, officially announced the results for the 2021/2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



According to the Minister of Education, Dr. David Sengeh, this year’s result is yet the best BECE performance so far. The top candidate for the 2021/2022 BECE is a female with a perfect score of 8 ones.



Dr. Sengeh further expressed his appreciation to all the contributors to this great success and said that this is proof that his ministry is on track to shift literacy from 52 percent to 80 percent.



“I had said in 10 years if we are on the right track, 100 percent of all our students should successfully transition out of Basic Education. This revolution is happening in our lifetime. We will aim to shift literacy from 52 percent to 80 percent,” said Dr. Sengeh.

Chart Indicating The BECE Pass Rate From 2014 To 2022.

Source: Dr. David Sengeh, Minister of Education.

He finally, encouraged all administrative processes to be completed as soon as possible so that pupils will start their academic session by the end of October.