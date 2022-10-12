Zainab Iyamide Joaque becomes the first Sierra Leonean journalist to reach the West Africa Media Excellence Awards final

Sierra Leonean journalist, Zainab Iyamide Joaque, has been shortlisted as one of 25 finalists for this year’s West Africa Media Excellence Awards.

The West Africa Media Excellence Awards is organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa. The annual award ceremony is an initiative aimed at promoting media excellence in West Africa.

Joaque who works for Awoko Newspaper is the first Sierra Leonean journalist to reach the final of the annual award ceremony. This year’s award received 952 entries from across the 16 West African countries; the entries were filled by journalists from about 450 media outlets in the region.

Winners will be announced at the Awards event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

Below is the list of the other top finalists:

Yero S. Bah – (Mansa Banko Online Newspaper, The Gambia), Nabole Ignace Ismael B – (Burkina 24, Burkina Faso), Niyi Oyedeji – (International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria), Olatunji Ololade – (The Nation, Nigeria), Komla Adom – (TV3, Ghana), Gbenga Ogundare – (The Nation, Nigeria), Dorice Djeton Goudou – (Le pouce.info, Benin), Odinaka Anudu – (The Punch, Nigeria), Francisca Enchill – (Freelance, Ghana), Darcicio Francisco José Monteiro Barbosa – (TV Bagunda, Guinea Bissau), Olugbenga Adanikin – (International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria), Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah – (Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana), Adeola Oladipupo – (Freelance, Nigeria), Bazoun Lomoussa – (Courrier Confidential, Burkina Faso), Amos Abba, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria), Abdou Khadir Cisse – (Dakaractu, Senegal), Oladeinde Olawoyin – (Premium Times, Nigeria), Kwetey Nartey & Seth Kwame Boateng – (Joy News, Ghana), Tessy Igomu – (Punch Newspaper (Punch Healthwise), Nigeria), Daouda Sow – (Medi1 TV Afrique, Senegal), Yusuf Akinpelu – (Premium Times, Nigeria), Bassératou Kindo – (Mousso News, Burkina Faso), & Blessing I Enebeli – (Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria).

However, all the finalists will receive a Certificate of Merit, while the winners will receive plaques, certificates, and take-home cash prizes.

Also, all 25 finalists will be inducted as fellows of the MFWA’s Journalism for Change Network and will be offered regular training opportunities both locally and internationally to enhance their capacity to influence positive change in society through journalism.

