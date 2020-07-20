EntertainmentPeople Nicki Minaj announces first pregnancy on Instagram. See photos here by Frañkvin Bob McEwen July 20, 2020 written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen July 20, 2020 293 views Oh My God! Nicki Minaj is Pregnant! She posted pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram. See pictures below https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3ffwbDEM5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:43am PDT https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3k2NZj3kH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3zixqDZTj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Minaj got married to boyfriend Kenneth Petty last year October and within a year of that marriage she has announced that she is pregnant. Nicki Minaj 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterest previous post Everything you need to know after the protest in Makeni – What’s happened since. next post Who is Mohamed Kenewui Konneh Sierra Leone’s new Electoral Chief Related Articles African nominees at the Grammy Awards Sierra Leone Weddings: Natasha Beckley’s traditional engagement photos New Music: Idris Elba’s ‘LOVER’ featuring Musiq Soulchild DBanj wins best African Act MTV Europe Music... Sierra Leone News Today Sitta Tarawally shines in new short film ‘In... Sierra Leone Freetown Fotos: Photographer spotlight Julian Renner New Video: Nasser Ayoub releases ‘Insai Me’ Sierra... Just another day on kissy rd, World Peace...
