Nicki Minaj announces first pregnancy on Instagram. See photos here

Oh My God! Nicki Minaj is Pregnant!

She posted pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram. See pictures below

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3ffwbDEM5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3k2NZj3kH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3zixqDZTj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Minaj got married to boyfriend Kenneth Petty last year October and within a year of that marriage she has announced that she is pregnant.