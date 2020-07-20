Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj announces first pregnancy on Instagram. See photos here
Nicki Minaj announces first pregnancy on Instagram. See photos here

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
by Frañkvin Bob McEwen

Oh My God! Nicki Minaj is Pregnant!

She posted pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram. See pictures below

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3ffwbDEM5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3k2NZj3kH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3zixqDZTj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Minaj got married to boyfriend Kenneth Petty last year October and within a year of that marriage she has announced that she is pregnant.

