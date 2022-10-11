Six Lecturers in Police Custody for Sexually Harassing Female Students at the Milton Margai Technical University

Prof. Philip John Kanu, the new Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Milton Margai Technical University who assumed office on the 5th May 2022 has confirmed in an interview with AYV news that six lecturers, including departmental heads, at the Milton Margai Technical University, are in police custody on allegations of sexual harassment and soliciting sex in exchange for grades.



“After going through the university policies and investigation, six lecturers confessed their unruly act of sexual harassment of female students. These lectures threatened and convinced students to have sex or give money in exchange for grades and promise them an easy ride throughout their courses. As they have been handed over to the police, they believe their acts were due to the work of Satan,” Philip John Kanu, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Milton Margai Technical University



Credit: ayvnews.com

While showing no sign of relenting in the fight against unprofessional behavior by staff, Prof. Philip John Kanu added that four other lecturers have been fired.



“We have initially fired four staff members of which two of them were involved in grade manipulation, these lectures connived with other students to aid them to solicit money in exchange for grades. The lectures have been sacked and those students involved will be punished accordingly. The other two lecturers were fired as a result of receiving salaries for over a year without performing their duty; their names have also been removed from the voucher system.” Philip John Kanu, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Milton Margai Technical University



Prof. Philip John Kanu emphasized that parents and students should rest assured that they are fully protected by the laws of the university and that the university will do everything in its power to fight against unprofessional acts.

