Sierra Leone Music Premiere: The Therapist’s “Nack Remix” ft Mayorkun is out now!!!

Sierra Leonean afrobeat singer and songwriter, The Therapist has released the remix version of his hit single “Nack” featuring Nigerian singer Mayorkun.
Nack Remix is a danceable tune that will vibe with all types of occasions and the audio was produced by Masterkraft.
The original version was released in March this year, and the song became one of the most trending songs in Sierra Leone and across the world. The video has over 1.8 million views on YouTube and more than 3 million streams on Audiomack, Boomplay, and Spotify.
Nack Remix is available now on all streaming platforms. Check it out now on Audiomack, Boomplay, & Spotify.
More Stories
Veteran Sierra Leonean writer and poet Dr. Gbanabom Hallowell has died at 57
ECSL registered 1.3 million eligible voters in 1st phase of registration exercise
FC Kallon reaches Round Two of CAF Confederation Cup as CR Belouizdad eliminates African Champions League debutant BO Rangers