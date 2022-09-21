Sierra Leone Music Premiere: The Therapist’s “Nack Remix” ft Mayorkun is out now!!!

Sierra Leonean afrobeat singer and songwriter, The Therapist has released the remix version of his hit single “Nack” featuring Nigerian singer Mayorkun.



Nack Remix is a danceable tune that will vibe with all types of occasions and the audio was produced by Masterkraft.



The original version was released in March this year, and the song became one of the most trending songs in Sierra Leone and across the world. The video has over 1.8 million views on YouTube and more than 3 million streams on Audiomack, Boomplay, and Spotify.



Nack Remix is available now on all streaming platforms. Check it out now on Audiomack, Boomplay, & Spotify.

