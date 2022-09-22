Veteran Sierra Leonean writer and poet Dr. Gbanabom Hallowell has died at 57

Veteran Sierra Leonean writer, poet, and former Director General of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), Dr. Gbanabom Hallowell died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.



Dr. Hallowell, 57, has a collection of poems to his belt. He is also the author of a political novel, ‘The Road to Kaibara’. As a teacher, librarian, journalist, and human rights activist, he endured his country’s ten-year civil war whose experiences have shaped his poetry.



He was the Founder and Executive Director of the project Save Heritage and Rehabilitate the Environment. He also founded the North America Center for African Writers (NACAW). He served as Director General of the Sierra Leone national broadcaster (SLBC) for a long time.

Some of his works in poetry include Drumbeats of War; A Little After Dawn; My Immigrant Blood; and Manscape in the Sierra: New and Collected Poems 1991-2011. Hallowell’s ventures into storytelling include the publishing of Tears of the Sweet Peninsula: May 25, 1997; The Sierra Leone Civil Conflict; and The Lust of Cain.

Dr. Hallowell holds a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies and an MFA in Creative Writing from the USA. An alumnus of The School of Kennedy, Harvard University, Hallowell is a member of the Poro Society Sierra Leone.



The news of his death has been shocking to Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad, and they have been reacting and sending messages of sympathy to his family. Rest In Peace Gbanabom Hallowell. Sierra Leone will always remember you.

