ECSL registered 1.3 million eligible voters in 1st phase of registration exercise

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) on Monday, September 19, 2022, in a press conference held at their headquarters updated the general public on the status of the ongoing voter registration in the country. 

According to the commissioner, Mohamed K. Konneh, it is reported that a total of 1,345,176 eligible voters have registered nationwide during the first phase of the registration exercise.  

The Eastern Region has registered a total number of 269,110, Northern region 241,827, North West Region 18,048, Southern Region 295,759, and Western Area 305,432. 

ECSL started the registration process on Saturday, September 3, 2022, it will end on October 4, 2022, and 1,815 centers were open to eligible voters across the country. 

