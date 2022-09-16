Bank of Sierra Leone extends transition period of the Leones to March 2023

The Bank of Sierra Leone has in a press release issued on Thursday, September 15, 2022, announced an extension of the deadline for the transition period of the redenomination of the Leones.



In this light, the Old Leones will still be a legal tender till 31st March 2023, and on April 1, 2023, it shall cease to be Sierra Leone’s legal tender. See the press release below for more details.

