Sierra Leone Music Premiere: Drizilk – “Ashobi” ft Idris Elba Is Out Now

Multiple award-winning hip-hop and afrobeats artist, Drizilik has released the music video for his latest hit song with Idris Elba “Ashobi”.



The song is from his recently released anticipated sophomore “Ashobi” album, a project that is trying to showcase the culture and tradition of Sierra Leone.



Below is the visual of the brand new video for “Ashobi” released on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



The album is available across all streaming platforms. Audiomack, Spotify, & Apple Music.

