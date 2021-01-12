NEW MUSIC: Doniie Major releases Hannah

On the 8th of January 2021 Doniie Major a folk singer from Sierra Leone marked the start of his year with an emotional song titled “Hannah“.
“Hannah” tells the story of a young woman who was raped in 2015 and her body dumped at Lumley Beach. This young woman was Hannah Bockarie.
Doniie also announced that this song will be in his debut EP scheduled for release later this year. Since its release, the song has received positive reviews from fans on Twitter.
If you are yet to listen to Doniie Major’s Hannah then stream now on your favorite platform.
