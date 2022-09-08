Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

The Queen of England Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.



The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Before her death, she was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom and reigned for over 70 years. She is succeeded by her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales. He will serve as England’s new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.



Queen Elizabeth II’s tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War, and the UK’s entry into – and withdrawal from – the European Union.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week. She held weekly audiences with her prime minister throughout her reign.

The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926.



Source: BBC