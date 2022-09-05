Musa Tombo joins Libyan champions Al-Ittihad SC after controversial Bo Rangers exit

Sierra Leonean forward, Musa Noah Kamara (Musa Tombo) has joined Libyan champions Al-Ittihad SC after a controversial exit from Sierra Leone Premier League champions Bo Rangers FC.



Kamara, 22, was fired by Bo Rangers on September 1, 2022, over what the club claimed of the negligence of good morals and sportsmanship by the forward.



Al-Ittihad in a social media post on the unveiling of the player compliments his skills and described him as a man of his actions. Details on his new contract are yet to be made available to the public.



Several months back there have been controversies over the player after there were reports that the South African side Kaizer Chiefs have shown interest in the striker and his former club in a press release stating that they did not receive any call of interest from any club in the world.



Kamara, in the last Sierra Leone Premier League season, scored 19 goals, after making 35 appearances. He also helped Bo Rangers to win the Sierra Leone Premier League for the first time since the club was founded.



He also won several awards ranging from, Top goalscorer of the season, Best Player of the League, Best Striker, and Sierra Leone Premier League Most Valuable Player.